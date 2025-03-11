Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Montreal (30-27-6) is coming off a 1-0 loss to Calgary. Vancouver (29-23-11) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Dallas.

Canadiens vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 95-32-13-8 all-time against Vancouver

The Canadiens are averaging 2.92 goals per game

The Canucks are allowing 3.01 goals per game

Montreal is allowing 2.37 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.71 goals per game

The Habs are 14-15-2 on the road

The Canucks are 13-11-7 at home

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Montreal is coming off back-to-back losses and is led by Nick Suzuki, who has 65 points. Cole Caufield has 56 points, Lane Hutson has 49 points, Juraj Slafkovsky has 35 points and Jake Evans has 29 points.

The Canadiens are set to start Sam Montembeault, who's 22-21-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 2-3-1 with a 4.50 GAA and .849 SV%.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is 2-2 in its last four and is competing for a playoff spot. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 60 points. Brock Boeser has 38 points, Conor Garland has 38 points, Jake DeBrusk has 36 points and Elias Pettersson has 36 points.

The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen, who's 22-11-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against Montreal, Lankinen is 0-0-1 with a 4.94 GAA and a .792 SV%.

Canadiens vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a +124 underdog, while Vancouver is a -148 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Canadiens are Canucks are battling for playoff spots, and both have been struggling a bit as of late. Both Montembeault and Lankinen have struggled against the other team in their careers, which should continue as goals will be plenty here.

However, this is a good spot for the Canadiens to go out and get a road win. The Canucks haven't been playing well as of late.

Prediction: Canadiens 4, Canucks 3.

Canadiens vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (+124)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki 2+ shots on goal (-165)

