  Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 25, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Montreal (6-3) is coming off a 6-5 road loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Vancouver (4-4) is coming off a 2-1 road loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Canadiens vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • This is the first meeting between the teams this season
  • Montreal is 3-2 on the road
  • Vancouver is allowing 3 goals per game
  • The Canadiens are averaging 3.55 goals per game
  • Vancouver is averaging 2.62 goals per game
  • Montreal is allowing 3 goals per game
  • The Canucks are 1-1 at home
also-read-trending Trending

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Montreal suffered a blown lead loss to the Oilers on Thursday on the road and will look to put that game behind them. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak. Montreal is led by Nick Suzuki, who has 12 points, Cole Caufield has 10 poins, Lane Hutson has eight points, and Alex Newhook has seven points.

The Canadiens are set to start Jakub Dobes who's 4-0 with a 1.47 GAA and a .950 SV%. In his last outing, he had a 0.98 GAA and a .973 SV% in a 2-1 OT win over Calgary. Dobes has never faced Vancouver this season.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and is set to return home. The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko who's 3-2 with a 2.24 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 5-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .899 SV%.

The Canucks are led by Conor Garland who has seven points, Quinn Hughes has five points, Filip Hronek has four points, Elias Pettersson has four points, and Kiefer Sherwood has four points.

Canadiens vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a -105 underdog while Vancouver is a -115 favorite, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Canadiens are coming off a disappointing loss to the Oilers on Thursday and should come out strong here. Vancouver's offense has struggled to produce, while Dobes has been stellar to begin the season.

Goals will be hard to come by as Dobes and Demko have been solid, but Montreal's offense will be the difference here.

Prediction: Canadiens 3, Canucks 2.

Canadiens vs. Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-105)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
