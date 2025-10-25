Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 25, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
Montreal (6-3) is coming off a 6-5 road loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Vancouver (4-4) is coming off a 2-1 road loss to Nashville on Thursday.
Canadiens vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats
- This is the first meeting between the teams this season
- Montreal is 3-2 on the road
- Vancouver is allowing 3 goals per game
- The Canadiens are averaging 3.55 goals per game
- Vancouver is averaging 2.62 goals per game
- Montreal is allowing 3 goals per game
- The Canucks are 1-1 at home
Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview
Montreal suffered a blown lead loss to the Oilers on Thursday on the road and will look to put that game behind them. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak. Montreal is led by Nick Suzuki, who has 12 points, Cole Caufield has 10 poins, Lane Hutson has eight points, and Alex Newhook has seven points.
The Canadiens are set to start Jakub Dobes who's 4-0 with a 1.47 GAA and a .950 SV%. In his last outing, he had a 0.98 GAA and a .973 SV% in a 2-1 OT win over Calgary. Dobes has never faced Vancouver this season.
Vancouver, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and is set to return home. The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko who's 3-2 with a 2.24 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 5-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .899 SV%.
The Canucks are led by Conor Garland who has seven points, Quinn Hughes has five points, Filip Hronek has four points, Elias Pettersson has four points, and Kiefer Sherwood has four points.
Canadiens vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a -105 underdog while Vancouver is a -115 favorite, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.
The Canadiens are coming off a disappointing loss to the Oilers on Thursday and should come out strong here. Vancouver's offense has struggled to produce, while Dobes has been stellar to begin the season.
Goals will be hard to come by as Dobes and Demko have been solid, but Montreal's offense will be the difference here.
Prediction: Canadiens 3, Canucks 2.
Canadiens vs. Canucks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Montreal ML (-105)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)
