Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 11, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Canadiens (30-27-6) were in good form with a five-game winning streak, but that has turned into a distant memory with two consecutive defeats since. Meanwhile, the Canucks (29-23-11) aim to bounce back from their most recent defeat at home against the Dallas Stars.

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 11

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, TSN2, RDS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Montreal Canadiens game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Canadiens hope to get back to their winning ways by bouncing back from their defeats against the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers. The side currently sits sixth in the Atlantic Division and aims to climb the table to put themselves in the mix for the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Patrik Laine is expected to be the first to return to the ice for the Canadiens, as injuries have sidelined both Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle for an extended period.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks were on the verge of securing a three-game winning streak after a series of strong performances but were halted by the Stars at home. They now aim to bounce back, climb from fifth place, and strengthen their chances of securing a postseason spot.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Leading points scorer Quinn Hughes is sidelined for an extended duration, while Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are out for the remainder of the season.

Canadiens and Canucks key players

Nick Suzuki continues to impress for the Canadiens as the center sits on 65 points so far. The forward has scored 19 goals and provided 46 assists since the start of the season.

With leading points scorer Hughes sidelined, the onus of getting the points lands on the shoulders of Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Jake DeBrusk, who have 38, 38 and 36 points respectively this season.

