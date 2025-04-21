Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens were the final team in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will play the No. 1 seed, the Washington Capitals.
Montreal finished the year with a record of 40-31-11. Washington, meanwhile, finished the year with a record of 51-22-9.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats
- Montreal is 1-2 against Washington this season
- The Canadiens are averaging 2.96 goals per game
- Washington is 26-9-6 at home
- Montreal is allowing 3.18 goals per game
- The Capitals are averaging 3.48 goals per game
- The Canadiens are 17-19-5 on the road
- Washington is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Preview
Montreal got into the playoffs and now has to go up against the top seed in the East. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who had 89 points, Cole Caufield had 70 points, Lane Hutson had 66 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky had 51 points.
The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault who went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 2-3 with a 3.49 GAA and a .893 SV%.
Washington, meanwhile, had the second-best record in the NHL and best record in the NHL. The Capitals were led by Dylan Strome who had 82 points, Alex Ovechkin had 73 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois had 66 points, Aliaksei Protas had 66 points, and Tom Wilson had 65 points.
The Capitals are expected to start Charlie Lindgren who's 20-14-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 3-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .899 SV%.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a +160 underdog while Washington is a -192 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Canadiens snuck into the playoffs but have their hands full against Washington. The Capitals have one of the best offenses in the NHL, while Lindgren has been solid. However, Washington does have some goalie questions as Logan Thompson is expected to be back for Round 1.
Ultimately, Washington is the more physical and veteran team, which is important in the playoffs, as the Caps will get the win.
Prediction: Washington 4, Montreal 2.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Washington ML (-192)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama