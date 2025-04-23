Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 23, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on the road on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Washington won Game 1 3-2 in OT after allowing two unanswered goals in the third period.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats
- Montreal is 1-2 against Washington this season
- Montreal is allowing 3.18 goals per game
- The Capitals are averaging 3.48 goals per game
- The Canadiens are averaging 2.96 goals per game
- Washington is 26-9-6 at home
- The Canadiens are 17-19-5 on the road
- Washington is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Preview
Montreal rallied to force OT in Game 1 but lost in OT. In Game 1, the Canadiens were led by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, who each had a goal. Lane Hutson had 2 assists.
The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 2-3 with a 3.49 GAA and a .893 SV%. In Game 1, Montembeault is 0-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 SV% in the playoffs.
Washington, meanwhile, nearly blew their 2-0 lead but did score in OT to take a 1-0 series lead. The Capitals were led by Alex Ovechkin, who scored twice and had an assist, including the OT winner. Washington was also led by Dylan Strome had 3 assists, and Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist.
The Capitals will start Logan Thompson who went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-0-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .889 SV%. In Game 1, Thompson had a 1.92 GAA and a .943 SV%.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a +164 underdog while Washington is a -198 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Canadiens played well in the third period and should be able to use that as momentum. However, Thompson is stellar in net and he will continue to limit the Canadiens' offense as Washington will get a big win here.
Washington's offense is also solid as Montembeault has question marks as the Caps will take a 2-0 series lead.
Prediction: Capitals 4, Canadiens 2.
Canadiens vs Capitals: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Washington ML (-198)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)
