Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 27, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to tie up their first-round series with the Washington Capitals on Sunday night in Game 4 at the Bell Centre. Montreal (40-31-11) earned an all-important 6-3 win over Washington (51-22-9) in a wild Game 3 on Friday night.
Canadiens vs. Capitals: Head-to-head and key numbers
- The Habs have a 5-5 playoff record against the Caps.
- The Canadiens are 2-2 at home against the Capitals.
- The Capitals won two of the three matchups in their regular-season series.
- Montreal averages 2.90 goals per game against Washington.
- The Capitals average 3.10 goals per game against the Canadiens.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals: Preview
Montreal entered the series with a 6-3 win in front of a raucous home crowd in Game 3, though Washington still holds a 2-1 series lead after taking care of business at Capital One Arena in Games 1 and 2.
Game 4 on Sunday night could shift the balance of the series. The difference between a 2-2 tie and a 3-1 deficit is everything in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Center Kirby Dach (knee) remains out for the season, while sniper Patrik Laine (upper body) was a surprise absence in Game 3, and his status for Game 4 is now in question. Goaltender Sam Montembeault (lower body) left during the second period of Game 3 and is doubtful to start on Sunday since the Habs recalled Cayden Primeau.
For the Capitals, defenseman Martin Fehervary (knee) is out and will miss the rest of the playoffs. Meanwhile, forward Aliaksei Protas (foot) and goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) took part in a full morning skate, and it appears they could be good to go for a pivotal Game 4.
Canadiens vs. Capitals: Odds and Predictions
The Habs are extremely slight home underdogs heading into Sunday night's Game 4 against the Caps. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.
- Montreal is -105 to win on the moneyline.
- Washington is -115 to win on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Washington -1.5, which is +213.
- The over/under is 6 goals.
- The over-goals is -115, while the under-goals is -105.
Prediction:
This series has been much closer than many predicted, and that should be the case again in Game 4. Expect a lower-scoring, tight-checking battle that will remain close until the finish. However, with Logan Thompson likely to return, Washington will demonstrate its experience and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.
Score Prediction: Capitals 3 - Canadiens 2
