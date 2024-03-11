Nashville Predators playoff picture: Does 4-3 loss to Minnesota Wilds hurt their post-season chances?

The Nashville Predators suffered a 4-3 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Nashville and Minnesota are jockeying for a playoff spot, so it was a crucial game for both teams. Ultimately, the Wild got the OT win, but what did that do to the Predators' playoff chances?

Are the Nashville Predators in a playoff spot?

The Nashville Predators are holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the Western Confernece.

Nashville is 37-25-4 for 78 points, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and nine points up on the Minnesota Wild who are outside of the playoffs.

As for their division, the Predators are seven points back of Colorado, so if Nashville is going to make the playoffs, it will have to come by the Wild Card.

However, the loss to the Wild was tough as had it gotten the extra point, Nashville would have separated itself even more from Minnesota.

“It was a fun hockey game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said, via NHL.com. “I loved our game. I thought we deserved a little bit better, but it was a great game. I think it was entertaining. They played really hard. It was back and forth.

"It was everything you want in a hockey game. It was a fun one to be a part of. Would have loved the extra point, but the resiliency of our group, down one late and being able to score, I think it is building our pillars of our success here this year.”

Despite the OT loss, according to MoneyPuck, Nashville has an 86.6% chance of making the playoffs, so the Predators should still be playing playoff hockey this season.

Also, Nashville helped its playoff chances at the deadline by acquiring forwards Jason Zucker, Anthony Beauvillier, Wade Allison and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel.

With those additions, the Nashville Predators offense is much better and should help them hold onto their lead and make the playoffs.

