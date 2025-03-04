Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 4, 2025

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:46 GMT
The Nashville Predators are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET. Nashville (21-32-7) is coming off a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers, while Boston (28-26-8) is coming off a 1-0 loss to Minnesota.

Predators vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Nashville is 16-18-1-3 all-time against Boston
  • The Predators are averaging 2.53 goals per game
  • Nashville is allowing 3.35 goals per game
  • The Predators are 6-20-4 on the road
  • Boston is allowing 3.13 goals per game
  • The Bruins are averaging 2.69 goals per game
  • Boston is 18-10-5 at home

Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins: Preview

Nashville is on a two-game losing streak and has played poorly this season. They are currently in seventh position in the Central Division. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 54 points, Jonathan Marchessault has 45 points, Roman Josi has 38 points, and Ryan O'Reilly has 36 points.

The Predators are set to start Juuse Saros, who is 13-25-6 with a 2.96 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Boston, meanwhile, has also not had a great season and is in seventh place in the Atlantic Conference. The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman, who is 18-20-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Nashville, he's 3-1-0 with a 1.26 GAA and a .966 SV%.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 75 points this season, Brad Marchand has 47 points, Pavel Zacha has 37 points, and Morgan Geekie has 32 points.

Predators vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Nashville is a +110 underdog, while Boston is a -130 favorite per Draft Kings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals. The Predators have had a poor season despite their high-profile signings. Boston, meanwhile, has also had a poor season and they will likely miss the playoffs this season.

The Predators have struggled to score and that could continue against Swayman, who is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. Look for Swayman to limit Nashville's offense as Boston gets a big win at home.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Predators 1.

Predators vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-130)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault 3+ shots on goal (-110)

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
