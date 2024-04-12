Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 12th, 2024

The Nashville Predators (45-29-5) clash with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks (23-50-5) in a Friday night NHL matchup at 8:30 PM ET in the United Center, with coverage airing on NBC Sports Networks.

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Nashville Predators are having a strong season due to to their formidable offense, which scores 3.20 goals per game. Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist lead a powerful top line, totaling 62 goals and 96 assists. Ryan O'Reilly, Thomas Novak and Luke Evangelista make big contributions, with 58 goals and 84 assists.

Defenseman Roman Josi adds another dimension with 21 goals and 59 assists. However, defensive shortcomings persist, allowing 3.03 goals per game.

While Josi and Ryan McDonagh anchor the blue line with 8.8 defensive point shares, the unit struggles overall, conceding easy shots on goal. Goaltender Juuse Saros emerges as a standout, boasting a .907 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average, with 5.9 goals saved above average.

Conversely, the Chicago Blackhawks endured a challenging season marked by offensive deficiencies, averaging a mere 2.18 goals per game.

Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev provide sparks with 39 goals and 72 assists combined but they lack support from the rest of the lineup. With only six skaters netting nine goals or more, opponents easily neutralize their offensive threats. Defensive woes compound the Blackhawks' struggles, yielding 3.49 goals per game.

While Alex Vlasic and Seth Jones contribute with 8.0 defensive point shares, the defensive unit falters, permitting open shots on goal. Goaltender Petr Mrazek stands out amidst the adversity, posting a .906 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average, with 4.6 goals saved above average.

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-Head

Nashville Predators have won 45 out of 82 games played, while the Chicago Blackhawks have won 37. Both teams have experienced losses, with Nashville having 37 losses and Chicago having 45 losses. Nashville has been more successful in overtime, winning 11 games compared to Chicago's 3. Chicago has struggled in shootouts, winning only 1 out of 6 games, whereas Nashville has won 5 out of 6. On average, Nashville scores 3 goals per match, while Chicago scores 2.5 goals per match.

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Predictions

The upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks features the Predators as strong favorites with odds of -250, while the Blackhawks are considered underdogs with odds of +205.

The over/under for the game is set at six points. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games, with Nashville falling 4-3 in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago losing 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues.

Despite these recent setbacks, the Predators are expected to have the upper hand in the upcoming matchup.

Predators vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Predators to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score: Yes