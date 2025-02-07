Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 7, 2025

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 07, 2025 15:03 GMT
The Nashville Predators are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Nashville (18-27-7) is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Chicago (16-31-6) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Predators vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Nashville is 71-51-4-12 all-time against Chicago
  • The Predators are averaging 2.59 goals per game
  • Chicago is allowing 3.43 goals per game
  • Nashville is allowing 3.25 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are 10-14-3 at home
  • The Predators are 6-17-4 on the road
  • Chicago is averaging 2.58 goals per game

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The loss against Ottawa was Nashville's fifth straight defeat. The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg, who has 51 points. Jonathan Marchessault has 39 points. Roman Josi has 36 points. Steven Stamkos has 33 points.

The Predators are set to start Juuse Saros who's 11-22-6 with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 14-3-2 with a 1.98 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and is expected to start Arvid Soderblom who's 7-12-4 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Nashville, he's 0-3-2 with a 3.11 GAA and a .907 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard who has 46 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 36 points, Ryan Donato has 32 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 28 points.

Predators vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Nashville is a -205 favorite while Chicago is a +170 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Predators and Blackhawks are in the middle of disappointing seasons, but Nashville should be able to get back into the win column here.

Chicago is having a hard time keeping pucks out of their net, while Juuse Saros will be able to limit the Blackhawks' offense to get the win.

Prediction: Predators 4, Blackhawks 2.

Predators vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nashville -1.5 (+124)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Connor Bedard 3+ shots on goal (-120)

Edited by Krutik Jain
