Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are 46-21-6 and third in the Eastern Conference. They will face the 43-26-4 and sixth-placed Nashville Predators at the Ball Arena on Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, ALT and BSSO.

In its last game, Colorado faced a 3-2 home defeat to the New York Rangers on Thursday, March 28, while Nashville suffered an 8-4 defeat to the Arizona Coyotes on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche leads the league with an average of 3.70 goals per game while conceding 2.95 goals per game and converting 24.3% of power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the team with 45 goals and 78 assists, closely followed by Mikko Rantanen with 39 goals and 58 assists and Cale Makar with 18 goals and 60 assists. Alexander Georgiev has a solid 37-15-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.26 goals per game but concede 2.99.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 41 goals and 42 assists. Roman Josi has 19 goals and 57 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 25 goals and 36 assists.

Expand Tweet

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 32-22-4, with a 2.83 goals-against average and achieving a save percentage of .906.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 94 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 49-36-5-4 against Colorado.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 50.2% win rate, while the Colorado have 48.1%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 77.1% success rate, while Colorado is 81.9%.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

This season, the Avalanche has won 41 of 62 games as the odds favorite and 21 of its 29 games with odds shorter than -178, giving it a 64.0% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been listed as the underdogs in 36 games and have upset their opponents 18 times. With +149 odds or longer, they have a 3-2 record, which means they have a 40.2% chance to win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 4 - 2 Predators.

Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators 0 votes View Discussion