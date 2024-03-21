Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The 45-19-4 Florida Panthers welcome the 40-25-4 Nashville Predators to the Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and HULU.

Nashville won 8-2 against the San Jose Sharks in its last game on Tuesday, while Florida faced a 5-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their previous outing on Saturday.

Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

Florida has averaged 3.26 goals per game and allowed goals at 2.41 per outing, placing them second overall. Their power-play success rate is 26.4% (second in the league).

Sam Reinhart has contributed 48 goals and 31 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 30 goals and 36 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 22 goals and an impressive 54 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 25 assists, and Aleksander Barkov 48 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 32-14-2 record, allowing 113 goals and making 1338 saves, with a 2.35 GAA and a save percentage of .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.26 goals per game but concede 2.99. Their power-play success rate at 19.9%.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 36 goals and 38 assists. Roman Josi has 18 goals and impressive 52 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly has 24 goals and 32 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 42 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 30-21-4, with a 2.78 GAA and save percentage of .908 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 45 times.

The Panthers are 22-17-3-3 against the Predators.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 50.2% win rate, while the Panthers have a 51.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Predators has a 76.4% success rate, while the Panthers are at 82.3%.

Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has won 39 of 54 games as the odds favorites and 18 of 27 games with odds shorter than -172, giving them a 63.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been listed as the underdogs 35 times and had had 17 upsets. The Predators have played with odds of +140 or longer once this season and won five of seven games, giving them a 41.7% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Panthers 3-2 Predators

Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

