Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators vs Florida Panthers preview

The Nashville Predators are 40-25-4 and in a Wild Card spot in the West. Nashville is on a three-game winning streak and coming off an 8-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. During their win streak, they also beat the Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Predators have been led by Filip Forsberg who has 74 points, Roman Josi has 70 points. Gustav Nyquist has 60 points. Ryan O'Reilly has 56 points, while Tommy Novak has 39 points.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, are 45-19-4 and second in the Atlantic Division. Florida is on a two-game losing skid and coming off a 5-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before that, they lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart, who has 79 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 76 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 66 points, while Carter Verhaeghe has 66 points.

Predators vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 22-14-3-6 all-time against Nashville.

The Panthers are averaging 3.26 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Predators are 21-10-3 on the road with a +13 goal differential.

Florida is allowing 2.41 goals per game, which ranks second.

Nashville is averaging 3.26 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

The Panthers are 21-10-2 at home, with a +17 goal differential.

The Predators are allowing 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

Predators vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Nashville Predators are +154 underdogs against the Florida Panthers who are -185 favorites. The over/under is set at six goals.

Nashville is playing well recently, but this is a good spot to take Florida to rebound in a big way. The Panthers are solid at home and should cruise to a win, as Florida's offense seems ready to explode.

Prediction: Florida 5-3 Nashville

Predators vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -185

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -118

Tip 3: Aleksandar Barkov over 2.5 shots on goal -120

Tip 4: Vladimir Tarasenko over 0.5 points -105

