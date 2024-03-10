Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 10th 2024

An exciting conference matchup between Nashville Predators (37-25-3, 7th in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (30-27-7, 12th) awaits us at at Xcel Energy Center this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, and MAX.

Minnesota's last game ended in a narrow 2-1 OT loss on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, while Nashville emerged victorious with a 2-1 win on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 9.

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild have a GFA of 3.08 and a GAA of 3.28. The team has a power play success rate of 21.6%.

Joel Eriksson Ek has emerged as a key contributor with 29 goals and 29 assists, while Mats Zuccarello provided impressive 42 assists. Matt Boldy has 23 goals and 26 assists. Kirill Kaprizov adds to the offensive firepower with 30 goals and 38 assists.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a 17-15-4 record, with a 3.26 GAA, and an .894 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.17 goals per game but concede 3.03.

Filip Forsberg has been a exceptional on the ice, boasting 33 goals and 34 assists. Roman Josi has 15 goals and impressive 47 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 23 goals and 32 assists. Gustav Nyquist contributed 17 goals and 39 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 27-21-3, with a 2.83 GAA and achieving a .907 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 88 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Predators are 46-35-5-2 against the Wild .

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.9% win rate, while the Wild have 47.1%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 77.0% success rate, while Wild is 74.4%.

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Odds and prediction

This season, Minnesota has excelled as the odds favorite with 18 wins in 28 games. When facing odds lower than -145, the Wild have won in eight out of 10 games, indicating a promising 59.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Predators have pulled off surprising wins in 16 out of 33 games played as underdogs, marking a success rate of 48.5%. Nashville has secured nine wins out of 16 games when faced with odds of +121 or longer, resulting in a win probability of 45.2%.

Prediction: Predators 4-2 Wild

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Kirill Kaprizov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: Yes

