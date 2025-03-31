Nashville Predators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 31, 2025 

The Nashville Predators are on the road to face off with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Nashville (27-38-8) lost 3-1 to Vegas while Philadelphia (30-36-9) won 7-4 over Buffalo.

Predators vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Nashville is 16-12-3-4 all-time against Philadelphia

The Predators 9-22-5 on the road

Philadelphia is allowing 3.45 goals per game

Nashville is averaging 2.52 goals per game

The Flyers are averaging 2.8 goals per game

The Predators are allowing 3.21 goals per game

Philadelphia is 18-19-1 at home

Nashville Predators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Nashville is on a two-game losing streak and this year has been disappointing. The team is led by Filip Forsberg's 67 points, Jonathan Marchessault's 49 points, Steve Stamkos' 45 points and Ryan O'Reilly's 44 points.

The Predators will start Juuse Saros who is 18-28-6 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he is 5-3-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is on a two-game winning streak and has been playing better since John Tortorella was fired. The Flyers will start Samuel Ersson who is 21-15-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .880 SV%. In his career against Nashville, he is 0-1-1 with a 3.05 GAA and a .885 SV%.

They are led by Travis Konecny who has 71 points, Matvei Michkov with 56 points, Sean Couturier with 40 points and Owen Tippett with 39 points.

Predators vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Nashville is a +102 underdog while Philadelphia is a -122 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Predators and Flyers will both miss the playoffs. Nashville has struggled on the road as its offense has struggled and will likely continue against the Flyers. Although Ersson hasn't been the best, Philadelphia should edge out a home win.

Prediction: Flyers 4, Predators 3.

Predators vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Philadelphia ML (-122)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Michael Buntin 2+ shots on goal (-125)

