Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 15th 2024

The Nashville Predators will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a vital clash for both sides going into the final games of the season.

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins game info

Date: Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15 Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

7:00 p.m. EDT Venue: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

The Nashville Predators, sitting fourth in the Central Division, will be satisfied with the fact that they have clinched a playoff spot going into this game. The pressure will be lessened compared to what the Penguins would be facing given their position on the table.

The Penguins, currently placed sixth in the Metropolitan Division, are unlikely to make it through the knockout stages but are still mathematically in contention for the playoff spots.

If they win their remaining games in hand, they may qualify for the next stage, depending on other teams above them dropping points.

Nashville Predators game preview

(47-29-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators head into their final regular game of the season following an impressive 6-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team, having already qualified for the playoff stages of the competition, will be hoping to get past the Penguins in style to be prepared for the knockout stage fixtures.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries

The Predators head into their final league game without Coleton Sissions, Cole Smith and Alexandre Carrier.

In their attacking front, Filip Forsberg has been their star man, contributing 93 points so far this season, while defenseman Roman Josi has been a surprise addition to the contribution list with 23 goals and 62 assists in 81 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

(37-31-12, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have had a turbulent past few games, including their 6-4 defeat against the Boston Bruins. The Penguins will try to win their remaining two games to stay in contention for playoff spots.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injuries

The Penguins will be missing Jansen Harkins, Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari in their penultimate regular-season game.

Sidney Crosby has been the center of attention for all things Penguins this year, with the veteran contributing 90 goals this season, closely followed by Evgeni Malkin, who has scored 26 goals and 39 assists so far this season.

The game between two sides on two different sides of the equation will be an interesting fixture.

