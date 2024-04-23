Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions, odds and betting tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 2 | April 23rd, 2024

The Nashville Predators remain in Vancouver to play the Canucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN2 in the States and Sportsnet in Canada.

Nashville lost Game 1 4-2 despite leading 2-1 in the third period. The team allowed two goals in 12 seconds, which made the difference.

In Game 1, Jason Zucker and Ryan O'Reilly of the Predators scored. Juuse Saros made 17 saves on 20 shots in goal, with a .850 save percentage. He had his struggles in the opening game.

The Vancouver Canucks started slow as the Predators led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after the second period. Yet, Vancouver played well and got two quick goals and an empty netter to secure the win.

In the win, the Canucks were led by Dakota Joshua, who had two goals and one assist. Quinn Hughes had two assists, while Elias Lindholm and Pius Suter had the other goals. Goalie Thatcher Demko made 20 saves on 22 shots.

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Nashville is now 0-4 against Vancouver this season, including playoffs.

The Predators are averaging 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

Vancouver went 27-9-5 with a +45 goal differential at home.

Nashville is allowing 3.02 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

The Canucks averaged 3.40 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

The Predators went 24-14-3 on the road with a +9 goal differential.

Vancouver allowed 2.70 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Predators vs Canucks: Odds & prediction

The Nashville Predators are +136 underdogs, while the Vancouver Canucks are -162 favorites, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Vancouver started slow in Game 1, but the way they ended was a good building block going into Game 2. The Canucks play well at home and that should continue here.

Thatcher Demko is a better goalie than Juuse Saros, which will make the difference in this series and Game 2. Vancouver should come more aggressive as they did in the third period and cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Predators 1.

Predators vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver to win -162.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -110.

Tip 3: Conor Garland over 2.5 shots on goal -115.

Tip 4: Brock Boeser over 0.5 points -130.