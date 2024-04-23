Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 23rd 2024

The Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks in game two of their round one series at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, come Wednesday.

The two sides had a contentious meeting in the first game. The Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the home venue and put up a hostile environment for the visitors, beating the Predators 4-2.

Dakota Joshua was the man of the hour in the first game. The forward got two goals and one assist to help his side get the deserved 1-0 lead in the series.

Goals from Ryan O'Reilly and Jason Zucker weren't enough for the Predators on the night. Still, the side will be hoping for more from the pair given they trail the series.

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game info

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Nashville Predators game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators will be hungry for revenge against the Canucks as the side lost out on fine margins in Game 1. The Predators finished fourth in the Central Division and entered the knockout stages. They weren't in good form, losing their last regular season game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries

The Nashville Predators enter Game 2 of the series with no injuries.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi will have a heavy burden on their shoulders to live up to their regular season form. The fans will hope the duo returns to form as the second game is vital.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will hope for more of the same from Game 1 of the series, where they took apart the Predators in the right areas. The side finished top of the table, surpassing the Edmonton Oilers, who fought till the very end for the top spot.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

The Canucks will go into this game without defenseman Tucker Poolman, who misses out due to injury.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are at the top of their scoring sheets. The forwards have been prolific with their finishing. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been a surprising addition, putting up career-high regular season numbers with 92 points from the blue line.

It will be interesting to see which side blinks first. The Canucks look to make it 2-0, and the Predators try to bring the series level.