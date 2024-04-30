Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 30th 2024

The Nashville Predators will take on the Vancouver Canucks in game five of round one at the Rogers Arena. The Predators are two games behind in the series. The Canucks have grasped the round one by the collar and have taken control of the series so far as they hope to put it to bed come Tuesday.

The Vancouver Canucks finished the regular season with a disappointing loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets but have had a good run of games since, resulting in their current stance in round one.

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game info

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Nashville Predators game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators

Finishing fourth in the Central Division, the Predators edged it to the playoff spot, surpassing the St. Louis Blues by seven points.

The Predators had a turbulent yet productive first couple of games, pulling the series level on terms despite a defeat on the opening day of round one. The side has struggled to find form since and has lost two games in a row.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries

Defenseman Spencer Stastney is out due to his ongoing injury.

Filip Forsberg has been the key contributor for the Predators in the knockout stages so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks at Nashville Predators

The Canucks finished top of the Pacific Division and will be hopeful to end the Predators round one journey by getting a victory in game five and head over to round two come Tuesday. The side has had an excellent playoff campaign so far, winning two back-to-back games since their defeat in game two.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

The Canucks miss out on three key players heading into game five, The side will be hopeful to have Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith and Tucker Poolman back in time for round two of their journey to the Stanley Cup.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser contributed 11 points amongst the pair in just the knockout stages and will be looking to add to it against the Predators in game five.

