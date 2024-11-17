Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 p.m. EST.
The Predators (5-10-3) come into this game off the back of three straight defeats as they aim to turn things around against a quality Canucks (9-4-3) team that plays its second game in 24 hours. Vancouver's most recent home game against the Chicago Blackhawks resulted in a 4-1 win.
Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena in Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: SNP, FDSNSO
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Nashville Predators game preview
The Predators look to be on shaky ground, as the team has won only one of its last seven games. Nashville faces off against a solid squad at arguably the worst time possible, with the Canucks looking as strong as ever. The Predators play their fourth consecutive away game in hopes of turning their fortune around.
Nashville Predators injuries
Tommy Novak and Austin Roest are currently injured for the Predators and will be sidelined for the upcoming game against the Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks aim to make it four consecutive wins and seem to be growing in confidence with their good run of form. Vancouver currently sits third in the Pacific Division as it aims to catch up with the table-toppers LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Brock Boeser, Derek Forbort and Thatcher Demko are all currently out of contention for the Canucks with their ongoing injuries.
Predators and Canucks key players
Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi have led from the front for the Predators as the pair has scored 25 points combined since the start of the season. Forsberg has contributed 13 points while Josi has put up 12 in their first 18 games.
Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller have been influential for the Canucks as Hughes has scored three goals and 14 assists while Miller has six goals and 10 assists in the first 16 games of the season.