Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) go head-to-head against the Nashville Predators (28-25-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS, BSSO and SCRIPPS.

In their previous matchup, the Golden Knights secured a 4-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks, while the Predators enter the game fresh off a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Predators score an average of 3.00 goals per game but concede 3.25. Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 26 goals and 29 assists.

Roman Josi has 11 goals and 39 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 20 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 21-21-2, with a 3.02 GAA, making 1138 saves and achieving a .902 SV%.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, have scored 173 goals this season, averaging 3.2 per game and conceding 148, at a rate of 2.7 per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 28 goals and 16 assists. He's followed by Mark Stone with 16 goals and 37 assists, while Ivan Barbashev has 13 goals and 19 assists.

Moreover, Adin Hill has a 14-4-2 record in goal, a 2.06 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 16 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 10-6 against the Predators.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.3% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.6%.

On penalty kills the Predators boast a 75.4% success rate, while the Golden Knights are 80.7%.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

This season, Vegas has proven its strength as odds favorite, winning 20 out of 35 games. Notably, the Golden Knights have excelled in games with odds shorter than -141, securing victory in 15 out of 24 such matchups and boasting a solid 58.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Predators have shown their ability to defy expectations, claiming upset victories in 13 out of 30 games where they've played as the underdog. Moreover, Nashville has faced 14 games this season as underdogs with odds of +119 or longer, achieving a balanced 7-7 record and a win probability of 45.7%.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5 - 2 Predators

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes.

