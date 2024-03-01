New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 1, 2024

The New Jersey Devils will face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center, Anaheim, on Friday. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSW, and MSGSN.

The contest can be heard on WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils have a 30-25-4 record, winning their last game 7-2 against the San Jose Sharks. They are scoring 3.36 goals and conceding 3.46 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 79.2%.

Jesper Bratt has scored 22 goals and provided 39 assists in 59 games, resulting in 61 points. Jack Hughes has also been a contributor, accumulating 55 points, through 19 goals and 36 assists in 43 games.

Veitek Vanecek has a 17-9-3 record with a save percentage of .890 and goals against average of 3.18 per game. Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Nathan Bastian (upper body) and Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) are unavailable for today's game.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have a 21-35-3 record, beating the San Jose Sharks 6-4 in their last game. They are scoring 2.64 goals and conceding 3.56 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 19.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 75.7%.

Frank Vatrano has been quite productive for the Ducks, scoring 27 goals and providing 19 assists, resulting in 46 points. Meanwhile, Troy Terry has accumulated 45 points, scoring 17 goals and providing 28 assists.

John Gibson boasts a 13-20-2 record with a save percentage of .898 and a goals-against average of 3.15 goals per game. Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body) and Troy Terry (undisclosed) are sidelined due to injury.

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Timo Meier

Nico Hischier

Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat

Defensemen

Kevin Bahl

John Marino

Luke Hughes

Goalies

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Adam Henrique

Leo Carlsson

Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano

Defensemen

Jackson Lacombe

Cam Fowler

Pavel Mintyukov

Goalies

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds & Prediction

The Devils have won two of their last three games, while the Ducks have won one of their last three. New Jersey has a better goals-against average and penalty-kill rate than Anaheim. The Ducks have lost their last three home games.

The Devils are the favorites with odds of -249, while the Ducks are the underdogs with odds of +200. According to the moneyline odds, there's a 71.3% probability for New Jersey to win this game.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Devils to win: -249.

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score: Yes.