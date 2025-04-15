New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 15, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET.
New Jersey (41-32-7) is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Islanders. Boston (33-39-9) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Devils vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats
- New Jersey is 60-91-19-10 all-time against Boston
- The Bruins are 20-14-6 at home
- The Devils are averaging 2.91 goals per game
- Boston is allowing 3.28 goals per game
- New Jersey is allowing 2.63 goals per game game
- The Bruins are averaging 2.69 goals per game
- The Devils are 22-16-2 on the road
New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Preview
New Jersey will be in the playoffs but are on a three-game losing streak. The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 67 points, Timo Meier has 50 points, and Luke Hughes has 82 points.
The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom who's 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Bruins, he's 6-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and a .894 SV%.
Boston, meanwhile, will play its final game of a very disappointing season. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 104 points, Morgan Geekie has 56 points, Pavel Zacha has 47 points, and Elias Lindholm has 46 points.
The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman who's 22-29-6 with a 3.08 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 3-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 SV%.
Devils vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction
New Jersey is a -142 favorite while Boston is a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Devils are not playing well and have some key injuries going into the playoffs. New Jersey may opt to rest players here and in the final game, while this is the Bruins' final game of the season here.
Look for Boston to get an upset win at home as the Bruins will look to win in their final game at home.
Prediction: Bruins 3, Devils 2.
Devils vs Bruins: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Boston ML (+120)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-122)
Tip 3: Elias Lindholm 2+ shots on goal (-150)
