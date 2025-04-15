New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 15, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

New Jersey (41-32-7) is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Islanders. Boston (33-39-9) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Devils vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey is 60-91-19-10 all-time against Boston

The Bruins are 20-14-6 at home

The Devils are averaging 2.91 goals per game

Boston is allowing 3.28 goals per game

New Jersey is allowing 2.63 goals per game game

The Bruins are averaging 2.69 goals per game

The Devils are 22-16-2 on the road

Ad

Trending

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Preview

New Jersey will be in the playoffs but are on a three-game losing streak. The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 67 points, Timo Meier has 50 points, and Luke Hughes has 82 points.

The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom who's 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Bruins, he's 6-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and a .894 SV%.

Ad

Boston, meanwhile, will play its final game of a very disappointing season. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 104 points, Morgan Geekie has 56 points, Pavel Zacha has 47 points, and Elias Lindholm has 46 points.

The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman who's 22-29-6 with a 3.08 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 3-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Devils vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a -142 favorite while Boston is a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Devils are not playing well and have some key injuries going into the playoffs. New Jersey may opt to rest players here and in the final game, while this is the Bruins' final game of the season here.

Look for Boston to get an upset win at home as the Bruins will look to win in their final game at home.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Devils 2.

Devils vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (+120)

Ad

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Elias Lindholm 2+ shots on goal (-150)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama