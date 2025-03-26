  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:10 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 26, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. New Jersey (37-28-7) is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver. Chicago (21-41-9) is coming off a 7-4 win over Philadelphia.

Devils vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • New Jersey is 49-46-21-6 all-time against Chicago
  • The Devils are 20-15-2 on the road
  • Chicago is allowing 3.56 goals per game
  • New Jersey is averaging 2.95 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are averaging 2.7 goals per game
  • The Devils are allowing 2.61 goals per game
  • Chicago is 14-17-4 at home

New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

New Jersey is on a three-game losing streak, but is firmly in a playoff spot. Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 82 points, followed by Nico Hischier (57), Timo Meier (47) and Stefan Noesen (36).

The Devils will start Jake Allen, who is 12-14-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He has a 12-7-4 record against Chicago, a 2.35 GAA, and a .922 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, snapped their losing streak with a blowout win over Philadelphia. The Blackhawks are expected to start Spencer Knight, who is 3-4 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 SV% since being traded to Chicago. He is 3-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 SV% in his career against New Jersey.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 56 points, followed by Teuvo Teravainen with 55, Ryan Donato with 53, and Tyler Bertuzzi with 40.

Devils vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a -230 favorite while Chicago is a +190 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been struggling as of late, but this is a great spot for New Jersey to get back into the win column.

Chicago has been struggling. Their goaltending and defense have been an issue. New Jersey should be able to score often as the Devils will get a big road win here.

Prediction: Devils 4, Blackhawks 2.

Devils vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey -1.5 (+114)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-115)

Edited by Krutik Jain
