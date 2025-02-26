New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 26, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. New Jersey (32-21-6) is coming off a 5-0 win over Nashville on Sunday. Colorado (33-24-2) suffered a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Ad

Devils vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey is 42-45-8-4 all-time against Colorado

The Devils are averaging 3.06 goals per game

Colorado is 16-10-2 at home

New Jersey is allowing 2.45 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.16 goals per game

The Devils are 17-11-2 on the road

Colorado is allowing 3.01 goals per game

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

New Jersey is without star goalie Jacob Markstrom, who's still injured. The Devils, instead will start Jake Allen, who's 9-12-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 10-7-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Ad

Trending

The Devils are 2-2 in their last four, with both wins coming by shutout. New Jersey is holding onto a playoff spot and is led by Jesper Bratt, who has 68 points. Jack Hughes has 68 points, Nico Hischier has 46 points and Dougie Hamilton has 40.

Colorado, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak as it lost both games after the 4 Nations break. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 87 points. Cale Makar has 64 points, Artturi Lehkonen has 34 points and Casey Mittelstadt has 32.

Ad

The Avalanche will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 14-7-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .921 SV% since being acquired by Colorado. In his career against the Devils, he's 1-0 with a 0.00 GAA and a 1.000 SV% as he is a former Devil.

Devils vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a +120 underdog, while Colorado is a -142 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils and Avalanche are both firmly in the playoffs, but since the 4 Nations break, Colorado has struggled to score. However, this is a good spot for the Avs to get back into the win column and get the offense clicking at home.

Ad

Allen has struggled at times this season, while the Avs should use the crowd energy to their advantage to get the home win.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Devils 2.

Devils vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon 4+ shots on goal (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles