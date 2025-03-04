New Jersey Devils vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 4, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

New Jersey (33-23-6) is coming off a 2–0 loss to Vegas. Dallas (39-19-2) is coming off a 6–3 win over St. Louis.

Devils vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey is 48-57-9-5 all-time against Dallas

The Devils are 18-13-2 on the road

Dallas is allowing 2.56 goals per game

New Jersey is averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Stars are averaging 3.4 goals per game

The Devils are allowing 2.46 goals per game

The Stars are 22-7-1 at home

New Jersey Devils vs Dallas Stars: Preview

New Jersey has alternated wins and losses in its last four and is firmly in a playoff spot. The Devils are led by Jack Hughes, who has 70 points but is injured, Jesper Bratt has 68 points, Nico Hischier has 47 points, and Dougie Hamilton has 40 points.

The Devils are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, who's 21-10-5 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In his career against Dallas, he's 8-3-3 with a 3.14 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is in second place in the Central Division. The Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger who's 29-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .911 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 0-2-1 with a 4.18 GAA and a .839 SV%.

The Stars are led by Matt Duchene, who has 62 points, Jason Robertson, 60 points, Wyatt Johnston, 55 points, and Roope Hintz, 47 points.

Devils vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a +145 underdog, while Dallas is a -175 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils got Markstrom back from injury, which is huge, but Hughes is out with an injury. Meanwhile, Dallas has been stellar this season and should be able to get a win at home in a low-scoring game here.

Dallas' offense has also been solid, but being at home will be the difference as the Stars have been dominant at home.

Prediction: Stars 3, Devils 1.

Devils vs Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars ML (-175)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Wyatt Johnston 3+ shots on goal (-110)

