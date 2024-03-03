New Jersey Devils vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 3, 2024

The New Jersey Devils (30-26-4) visit the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Kings (30-19-10) on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT, MAX, SN360, and TVAS.

The Kings dominated their last away match, securing a 5-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb 29. Meanwhile, the Devils suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks on Mar. 1.

New Jersey Devils vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The New Jersey has a goals for average of 3.35 per game and conceding 3.47 per outing. Tyler Toffoli has stood out as their top goalscorer with 26 goals and 18 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 22 goals and 40 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 20 goals with 24 assists.

In goal, Nico Daws holds a 8-9-0 record, maintaining a 3.33 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, the LA Kings have averaged 3.07 goals and conceded 2.64 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.6%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 23 goals and 17 assists, while Adrian Kempe has contributed 19 goals and 32 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 18 goals and 32 assists as well.

David Rittich has a 9-4-3 record in goal, with a 2.32 GAA and a .914 SV%.

New Jersey Devils vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 118 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kings have an overall record of 64-42-11-1 against the Los Angeles.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.5% win rate, while the Los Angeles have 54.3%.

On penalty kills, the Kings boast an 86.1% success rate, while the Los Angeles are at 79.4%.

New Jersey Devils vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles boasts a solid record as a favorite, winning 20 out of 39 games. When playing in 34 games with odds shorter than -129, the Kings emerged victorious in 18 games, translating to a 56.3% chance of winning this one.

Conversely, the New Jersey Devils have embraced the role of the underdog on 17 occasions, managing to upset their opponents in four of those games, accounting for a 23.5% success rate. New Jersey's performance dips when considered underdogs of +109 or longer, with a 2-10 record, carrying a 47.8% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: LA Kings 3 - 2 Devils

New Jersey Devils vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes.

