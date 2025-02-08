New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 8, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. ET. New Jersey (30-20-6) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Vegas while Montreal (25-24-5) is coming off a 6-3 loss to Los Angeles. Let's take a look at what promises to be an exciting game:

Devils vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey is 80-74-10-7 all-time against Montreal

The Devils are averaging 3.03 goals per game

Montreal is 13-10-4 at home

New Jersey is allowing 2.51 goals per game

The Canadiens are averaging 2.93 goals per game

The Devils are 15-11-2 on the road

Montreal is allowing 3.38 goals per game

New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

New Jersey is coming off a 3-1 loss to Vegas and is 1-3 in its last four games. The Devils are led by Jack Hughes who has 63 points, while Jesper Bratt has 62 points and Nico Hischier has 43 points.

The Devils are set to start Jake Allen against his former team. New Jersey's starter Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury, as Allen is 8-11-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 3-4 with a 3.23 GAA and a .885 SV%.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 1-3 in its last four as the Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault who's 18-19-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 3-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .917 SV%.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 52 points, while Cole Caufield has 49 points, Lane Hutson has 41 points and Juraj Slafkovsky has 29 points.

Devils vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a -152 favorite while Montreal is a +126 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been struggling with Markstrom out with an injury but this is a good spot for New Jersey to get a road win here. Montreal hasn't been playing well as of late as they are playing poorly defensively. New Jersey should be able to get out to an early lead and score often to cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Devils 5, Canadiens 2.

Devils vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (-152)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

