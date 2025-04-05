New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 5, 2025

The New York Rangers will visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET. It is a crucial matchup for their postseason hopes. Not only do the Rangers trail the Devils by eight points in their division, but New York is also two points back of the final wild card in the East. A win would bring them into a tie.

Devils vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Rangers are 156-126-27-6 all-time against the Devils.

A win today would salvage a split in the 2024-25 season series.

The Rangers are 10-9-1 against the Devils in their last 10.

The Rangers swept the season series in 2023-24.

The Devils have lost three out of the last four series.

The Rangers lead the all-time scoreline 944-878.

The Devils average 3.1 goals when hosting the Rangers.

The Rangers average 2.9 goals when visiting the Devils.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Game Preview

The New Jersey Devils aren't in much danger of losing their top-three seed to the New York Rangers, but they don't want to lose this one anyway. They haven't yet clinched a spot in the playoffs and could conceivably still catch the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers are hunting for a postseason spot.

The Devils are in pretty good health. No one has been ruled out yet. Center Cody Glass and left wing Tomas Tatar are both considered day-to-day, but otherwise, there are no injuries.

The New Jersey Devils are favored to win (Imagn)

The Rangers have a couple of players out. Center Adam Edstrom remains on injured reserve. Right wing Arthur Kaliyev is out for tonight as well. Center Matt Rempe is day-to-day.

Devils vs Rangers Betting Tips

The Rangers are 5-17-3 as underdogs.

The Devils are 34-28-7 as favorites this year.

The Devils are 31-45 against the spread and 15-21 ATS at home.

The Rangers are 31-44 against the spread and 18-19 ATS on the road.

Devils vs Rangers Odds and Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are favored at -125 on the moneyline.

The New York Rangers are +101 to win outright.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -102, and the under is -120.

The puck line is Devils -1.5, which is +217.

The Rangers are -260 to cover.

Prediction: The Rangers' playoff push takes a hit with a tight road loss to the Devils. The Rangers do cover and the two teams hit the over. Devils 4, Rangers 3.

