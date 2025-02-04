New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

New Jersey (29-16-6) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Pittsburgh (22-24-8) is coming off a 3-0 win over Nashville.

Devils vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey is 129-109-17-6 all-time against Pittsburgh

The Devils are averaging 3.09 goals per game

Pittsburgh is 13-10-3 at home

New Jersey is allowing 2.52 goals per game

The Penguins are averaging 2.88 goals per game

The Devils are 14-11-2 on the road

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.5 goals per game

New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

New Jersey is 2-2 in its last four. The Devils are led by Jack Hughes, who has 61 points. Jesper Bratt has 59 points, Nico Hischier has 43 points and Timo Meier has 37 points.

The Devils are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, who is 21-9-5, with a 2.20 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he's 8-4 with a 2.08 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak. The Penguins are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic, who's 11-9-4 with a 3.02 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby, who has 57 points. Rickard Rakell has 45 points, Bryan Rust has 40 points and Erik Karlsson has 35 points.

Devils vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a -155 favorite, Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog, and the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Penguins have had a disappointing season but have played well as of late. But the Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL, and they should be able to return to the win column here.

Markstrom should limit the Penguins offense enough to give New Jersey a big win here.

Prediction: Devils 4, Penguins 2

Devils vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Jack Hughes 4+ shots on goal (-130)

