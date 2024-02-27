New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The New Jersey Devils (29-25-4) hit the road to face the San Jose Sharks (15-36-5, who have had three consecutive losses, at the SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, NBCSCA and MSGSN.

New Jersey's previous game on Sunday ended in a 4-1 home defeat to the Tampa By Lightning, while San Jose's most recent outing on Saturday saw them lose 4-2 at hoem to the Nashville Predators.

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Sharks are averaging 2.09 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.77 per outing.

Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed 15 goals and eight assists, while Mikael Granlund contributed 25 assists. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, posting a 3.51 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has a goals for average of 3.29 per game and conceding 3.48 per outing. Tyler Toffoli has stood out as their top goalscorer with 25 goals and 17 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 21 goals and 38 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 19 goals with 20 assists.

In goal, Akira Schmid holds a 5-8-1 record, maintaining a 3.24 GAA and a .892 SV%.

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 48 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Sharks have an overall record of 22-22-2-2 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 50.0% win rate, while the Devils have a 54.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Sharks boast an 74.6% success rate, while the Devils are at 79%.

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has emerged victorious in 24 of 40 games as the favored team this season. In seven matchups with odds lower than -249, the Devils have secured two wins, indicating a promising 71.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have been the underdogs 56 times this season, managing 15 upsets, representing a success rate of 26.8%. Despite their struggles, San Jose is 8-29 in games where they've been listed at +203 or longer on the odds, giving them a win probability of 33.0%.

Prediction: Devils 4-2 Sharks

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jasper Bratt to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No

