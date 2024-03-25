New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024 

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and TSN4 in Canada.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The New Jersey Devils (35-33-4) are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Devils will likely miss the playoffs following an ongoing disappointing season. They are coming off a 4-0 road win over the New York Islanders on Sunday after New Jersey lost to Ottawa 5-2.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 68 points, followed by Jack Hughes with 67, Nico Hischier with 55, Timo Meier with 41, and Luke Hughes with 38.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (40-21-9) are in fifth place in the East. Toronto is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday after beating the Edmonton Oilers 6-3.

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with 93 points, followed by Auston Matthews with 92, Mitch Marner with 76, John Tavares with 56, and Morgan Reilly with 51.

New Jersey vs. Toronto: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 80-41-20-10 all-time against New Jersey.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.61 goals per game, which ranks third.

The Devils are 17-15-2 with a -1-goal differential on the road.

Toronto is allowing 3.11 goals per game, which ranks 19th.

New Jersey is averaging 3.25 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Maple Leafs are 19-12-3 with a +12 goal differential at home.

The Devils are allowing 3.42 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are +123 underdogs, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -154 favorites.

New Jersey entered this season expecting to make the playoffs, but that will not be the case. The Devils' goalie has been an issue all season, and the Maple Leafs offense should be able to score plenty of goals here to coast to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Toronto 4, New Jersey 2.

Devils vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -154.

Tip 2: Toronto over 3.5 goals.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews overshot.

Tip 4: First period over 1.5 goals.

