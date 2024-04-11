New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 11th, 2024

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

Two teams on different sides of the table will go head-to-head in a battle to finish their regular season on the strongest foot. The Devils are seventh in the Metropolitan Division and are out of contention for the playoff spots.

Meanwhile, although the Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, their hopes of reaching the knockout stages have ended.

Over the last 12 years, the Devils have failed to make the playoffs 10 times.

The Maple Leafs will look to not repeat their 5-2 defeat against the same side on Tuesday.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, April 11th, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

New Jersey Devils game preview

New Jersey Devils

The Devils (37-37-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) lost their last two games against the Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators. They will be looking to improve their form.

New Jersey Devils key players and injuries

The Devils go into this game without Kaapo Kahkonen, Jack Hughes, Curtis Lazar, Dougie Hamilton and Nathan Bastian.

This season, the silver lining for the Devils has been winger Jesper Bratt, who impressed with 25 goals and 54 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs (46-23-9, third in the Atlantic Division) are coming off a 4-2 victory against Montreal Canadiens last Sunday. It is a turning point for the team as it has won two games on the bounce since.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue missing their key players due to their ongoing injury crisis. Timothy Liljegren, Calle Jarnkrok, Joel Edmundson, Matt Murray and John Klingberg will be out for this game.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews will be the center of attention for the Maple Leafs, as the pair has contributed 96 and 104 points respectively.

Will the Maple Leafs put this game to bed, or will the New Jersey Devils be difficult to beat? It will be interesting to find out come Thursday.