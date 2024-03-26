New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 26th 2024

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada. Both teams, trying to make the playoffs this season, will be hoping to get all available points come Tuesday.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

New Jersey Devils game preview:

(35-33-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils' chances of making the playoffs are improving at the moment. The squad, now ranked sixth in the Metropolitan Division, has had a solid run of games, winning three of their last four, including a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Devils key players and injuries:

Among key misses for the Devils are stars Curtis Lazar and right-winger Nathan Bastian. The center and winger pair have been a major miss for the New Jersey Devils.

In the attack, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes have both contributed 69 points this season, while Nico Hischier and Timo Meier have contributed 55 and 43 points, respectively.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview:

(40-21-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 2-1 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sitting third in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs are trying to hold onto their playoff spot. The Maple Leafs are heading into the business end of the regular season four points ahead of the fourth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries:

The Maple Leafs have many key players out of contention for their game against the New Jersey Devils: Mitch Marner, Ilya Samsonov, Matt Murray, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano.

The team has been heavily reliant on their attack, with Auston Mathews and William Nylander both contributing 90+ points already this season.

Will the New Jersey Devils win this game and close the gap to the playoffs/wild-card spots or will the Maple Leafs push further ahead in the table? This will certainly be one to look out for.