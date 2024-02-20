New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals preview

The New Jersey Devils are 28-22-4 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey is coming off a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in the Stadium Series to return to the win column after a loss to the LA Kings.

The Devils have been led by Jesper Bratt, who has 58 points. Jack Hughes has 50 points. Nico Hischier has 38 points. Tyler Toffoli has 37 points, while Erik Haula has 28 points.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are 24-21-8 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Washington snapped its two-game losing skid on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on the road, having lost to Colorado and Vancouver before that.

The Capitals have been led by Alex Ovechkin who has 38 points. Dylan Strome has 36. John Carlson has 30 points, while Anthony Mantha has 28 points.

Devils vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

New Jersey is 97-120-13-6 all-time against Washington.

The Devils are 15-9-2 on the road with a +6 goal differential.

Washington is allowing 3.08 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

New Jersey is averaging 3.39 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Capitals are averaging 2.42 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

The Devils are allowing 3.41 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

Washington is 13-9-5 at home with a -13 goal differential.

Devils vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are -170 road favorites, while the Washington Capitals are +142 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

New Jersey looked good in its Stadium Series game, while Washington's offense has been an issue all season. The Devils are starting to get much better goaltending recently, which has been key.

The Devils offense should continue to have success and pick up a big road win as their playoff push continues.

Prediction: New Jersey 4-2 Washington

Devils vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey to win -170

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -108

Tip 3: John Carlson over 2.5 shots on goal -125

Tip 4: Nico Hischier over 0.5 points -166

