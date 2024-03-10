New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 10, 2024

Don't miss the clash between the 28-20-14 New York Islanders and the 23-37-3 Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN,TVAS, BSSC, BSSD and MSGSN.

The Islanders are coming in with momentum following their dominant 7-2 road victory over the Sharks on Thursday, while the Ducks look to rebound after a 6-2 loss at home against the Dallas Stars a day later.

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.62 goals per game but concede 3.52. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 29 goals and 21 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists, while Troy Terry has 17 goals and 29 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-21-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.22 GAA and achieving a .896 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 3.06 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.24 GAA, while their power play has a 22.9% success rate.

Brock Nelson takes the lead for New York, registering 28 goals and 26 assists and Mathew Barzal's 20 goals and 46 assists. Bo Horvat contributed 25 goals and 31 assists. Ilya Sorokin holds a 22-13-11 record in goal, boasting a 3.01 GAA and a solid .910 SV%.

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 43 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Ducks are 17-20-4-2 against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 48.4% win rate, while the Islanders have a 51.4%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast an 75.1% success rate, while the Islanders are at 71.4%.

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

This season, New York Islanders have had 14 wins in 30 games as the odds favorite. In four mathups with odds lower than -199, the Islanders have triumphed twice, indicating a solid 66.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have been labeled as underdogs in 55 games, managing upsets 20 times, representing a 36.4% success rate. Anaheim has played 35 times as the underdogs with odds of +164 or longer, posting a 13-22 record and implying a 37.9% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Islanders 3-2 Ducks

New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Nelson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Troy Terry to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: Yes

