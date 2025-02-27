New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 27, 2025

The New York Islanders are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses on Tuesday as New York (25-25-7) was defeated 5-1 by the New York Rangers while Boston (27-24-8) lost 5-4 in overtime to Toronto.

Islanders vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

New York is 68-94-21-8 all-time against Boston

The Islanders are allowing 2.98 goals per game

Boston is 18-9-5 at home

New York is averaging 2.7 goals per game

The Bruins are allowing 3.2 goals per game

The Islanders are 12-12-5 on the road

Boston is averaging 2.76 goals per game

New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: Preview

New York is on a four-game losing streak and will likely be sellers ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline on March 7. The Islanders are led by Bo Horvat and Anders Lee's with 41 points each, Kyle Palmieri's 38 points and Brock Nelson's 37 points.

The Islanders will likely start Ilya Sorokin who is 20-18-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against Boston, he is 3-3-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Meanwhile, Boston is also on a four-game losing streak and blew a 3-0 and 4-3 lead to Toronto. The Bruins are fighting for a playoff spot and will start Jeremy Swayman who is 18-18-6 with a 3.02 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against New York, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 GAA and a .1000 SV%.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 72 points, Brad Marchand with 47 points, Pavel Zacha with 34 points and Morgan Geekie with 31 points.

Islanders vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

New York is a -115 favorite while Boston is a -105 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Islanders and Bruins have struggled this season and could both miss the playoffs. However, this is a good spot to take Boston as a slight underdog at home.

The Bruins played well at times against Toronto but took their foot off the gas. Boston should be able to continue to score while Swayman will be better at net for the win.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Islanders 2.

Islanders vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

