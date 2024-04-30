New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | April 30, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh for Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff clash on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. Tonight's game will be televised on TVAS2, TBS, MAX, SN360, BSSO and MSGSN.

In the last matchup, the Islanders won a 3-2 double-overtime thriller on Saturday. The Hurricanes have secured six wins in their previous 10 meetings with the Islanders.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes boast a 19-6-5 record in the Metropolitan Division and hold an overall record of 52-23-7. The Hurricanes excel with a 20-11-2 record in games where they have fewer penalties than their opponents.

They maintain a scoring average of 3.25 goals per game while conceding just 2.25 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 28.6%.

Sebastian Aho has two goals for three points and 10 shots on goal, while Stefan Noesen and Andrei Svechnikov each have two goals.

Jake Guentzel and Jordan Martinook have scored one goal each. In the net, Frederik Andersen, with a 3-1-0 record, a GAA of 2.01 and SV% of .922, is expected to start in goal once again.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders hold a 14-10-6 record in the Metropolitan Division and an overall record of 39-27-16.

Despite facing more penalties than their opponents in 11-10-7, they maintain an offensive average of 2.25 goals per game while conceding 3.25 goals. Their power play success rate matches that of the Islanders at 28.6%.

Bo Horvat (15 shots on goal), Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri (15 shots on goal) have contributed one goal each.

Mathew Barzal has two goals and 13 shots on goal. In the net, Semyon Varlamov, with a 1-2-0 record, a GAA of 2.08 and an SV% of .930, has allowed eight goals on 115 shots faced.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Injury report

Jasper Fast of the Hurricanes is sidelined with an upper body injury, while Brett Pesce deals with a lower body injury.

On the Islanders' side, Scott Mayfield is sidelined with a lower body injury, and the status of Matt Martin remains uncertain due to a similar ailment.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Islanders hold a playoff record of 3-11-0 against the Hurricanes.

Both teams have had solid penalty kill performances in the ongoing series, with a success rate of 71.4%.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a success rate of 47.6%, while the Islanders lead with 52.4%.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

The Hurricanes are firmly positioned as favorites with a dominant record of 52 wins in 79 games, particularly having a 13-1 record with odds below -255, giving them a strong 71.8% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Islanders have often been labeled underdogs in 47 games, managing to secure 21 upsets. Despite this, their odds have not exceeded +206 for this game, indicating a 32.7% chance of victory in tonight's contest.

Prediction: Islanders 4 - 3 Hurricanes

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Nelson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: Yes

Hot Betting Tip: Jake Guentzel of the Hurricanes is predicted to score, while Kyle Palmieri is expected to register more than 2.5 shots. In eight out of 10 games, Palmieri has managed to fire over 2.5 shots and is the 1.83 favorite for this game.