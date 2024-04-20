New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 20th 2024

The New York Islanders will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in their first of seven games as the playoff season commences.

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: game info

Date and Time: Saturday, April 20th, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WGR 550 Sports Radio, KCHZ - The Vibe 95.7 FM, and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan

The Islanders finished just behind the Carolina Hurricanes in the league standings, as both sides from the Metropolitan Division made it through.

The Islanders had back-to-back victories coming into this game, while the Carolina Hurricanes wanted to right all their wrongs following the defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

New York Islanders game preview

(39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York Islanders

The Islanders had a turbulent season but they pulled together results to assure themselves a playoff spot. Their only defeat in their last five games came against league leaders the New York Rangers.

New York Islanders key players and injuries

The Islanders enter this game without Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The attacking pair of Brock Nelson and Matthew Barzal have contributed the majority of the goals for the side this season. Defenseman Noah Dobson has been high up the charts with 10 goals and 60 assists so far this season.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

(52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been impressive throughout this season, barring their recent defeat against the Blue Jackets.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

Winger Jesper Fast is the only player missing out for the Carolina Hurricanes as they head into the playoffs with a relatively full roster.

The attacking trio of Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel, and Seth Jarvis have been a major part of their success so far this season, with each of these players contributing to 69+ points individually.

The start of the playoffs begins the long and illustrious journey towards the Stanley Cup. It will be interesting to watch which of these two sides goes on to the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback