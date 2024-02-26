New York Islanders vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 26, 2024

The New York Islanders are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars preview

The New York Islanders are 23-20-14 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. New York is on a two-game losing streak and coming off a 4-2 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after losing 4-0 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday on the road.

Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson have led the Islanders with 60 points, while Bo Horvat has contributed 49 points, Brock Nelson has 46 points, Kyle Palmieri has 32 points and Anders Lee has 23.

The Dallas Stars are 35-16-8 and in first place in the Central Division. They returned to the win column on Saturday with a 2-1 road win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The win snapped Dallas' four-game losing streak.

The Stars have been led by Jason Robertson, who has 57 points. Matt Duchene has tallied 55, Roope Hintz has 50 points, Joe Pavelski has 49, Mason Marchment has 46 and Tyler Seguin has 45.

Islanders vs. Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 59-42-16-4 all-time against Dallas.

The Islanders are averaging 2.91 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Dallas is 17-8-3 with a +18 goal differential.

New York is allowing 3.35 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

The Stars are averaging 3.61 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Islanders are 10-12-5 on the road with a -18 goal differential.

Dallas allows 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

Islanders vs. Stars: Odds & Prediction

The New York Islanders are +145 underdogs, while the Dallas Stars are -175 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

New York has been struggling to produce much offense this season, which will be an issue against the Stars as Jake Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL, and defensively, Dallas plays well.

Offensively, the Stars are one of the best offenses in the NHL, while New York gives up too many good chances. Expect Dallas to capitalize on them.

Prediction: Stars 4, Islanders 1.

Stars vs. Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas to win -175.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -102.

Tip 3: Bo Horvat over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Jamie Benn over 0.5 points -110.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas New York 0 votes