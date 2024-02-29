New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The 33-20-6 Detroit Red Wings, currently on a six-game winning streak, welcome the 24-20-14 New York Islanders on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be airing live on ESPN+, BSDET and MSGSN.

Detroit enters the game riding high on their winning streak, culminating in an impressive 8-3 triumph at home against the Capitals on Feb. 27. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders come off a commendable 3-2 road victory against the Dallas Stars in their latest match on Feb. 26.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Red Wings have an average of 3.58 goals per game, converting 23.5% of their power play chances and allowing an average of 3.15 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 27 assists, complemented by Alex De Brincat with 23 goals and 30 assists, Daniel Sprong with 16 goals and 22 assists and Patrick Kane with 12 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts an 18-8-2 record, along with a 2.69 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.91 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.33 GAA while their power play has a 22.2% success rate.

Brock Nelson takes the lead for New York, registering 25 goals, 21 assists and 192 shots on goal, with contributions from Bo Harvat's 23 goals and 27 assists and Mathew Barzal's 17 goals and 44 assists.

Moreover, Ilya Sorokin holds an 18-13-11 record in goal, boasting a 3.11 GAA and a solid .910 SV%.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 125 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Islanders have an overall record of 61-58-6 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 50.9% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.7%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings boast an 81.7% success rate, while the Islanders are at 71.0%.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Prediction

This season, Detroit has been favored in 20 games, emerging victorious in 14 of them. Among the 16 games with odds shorter than -123, the Red Wings have notched 12 wins, presenting a promising 55.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have faced the underdog label in 30 games this season, securing 12 upset victories, amounting to a success rate of 40.0%. Notably, when confronted with odds of +102 or longer, New York holds a 12-13 record, indicating a 49.5% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Red Wings 6-4 Islanders

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings New York Islanders 0 votes