New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (35-28-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference), face the New York Islanders (43-19-5, 10th) at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS-D, BSDET and MSGSN2.

Detroit won 4-3 at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, while New York's last game was a 4-1 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.39 goals per game, converting 23.2% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.36 goals per outing.

Expand Tweet

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 24 goals and 35 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 32 assists, with 187 shots on goal.

Alex Lyon holds an 18-15-2 record in goal, sporting a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.97 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.26 GAA, while their power play has a 21.5% success rate.

Brock Nelson is their top scorer with 29 goals, 30 assists and 59 points, followed by Mathew Barzal, who has contributed 20 goals, 49 assists and 69 points. Bo Horvat has contributed 29 goals, 33 assists and 62 points.

Ilya Sorokin is 22-17-11 in goal, with a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 126 games in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Islanders are 46-61-1-7 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.2%, while the Islanders have a 51.2%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 80.2% success rate, while the Islanders are at 71.4%.

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Predictions

The Red Wings have won nine of 15 games as the betting favorites this season. They have a 15-9 record when odds list them at -110, giving them a 52.4% chance to win this game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have been listed as the underdogs in 35 games and have upset their opponents 14 times. Columbus holds a record of 14-21 when odds list it at -110 or longer, giving the team a 52.4% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 4-2 Islanders

New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Patrick Kane can score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: New York Islanders to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings New York Islanders 0 votes View Discussion