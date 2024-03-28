New York Islanders vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders are set to clash at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.

New York Islanders vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The New York Islanders are really pushing for a playoff spot right now, and their success basically hinges on keeping up a winning streak. But their offense has been great, sitting at 23rd in the league with only 212 goals scored.

Mathew Barzal has been a bright spot in all of this chaos, leading the team with 73 points. However, in their last game against the Devils, Barzal couldn't find the back of the net, despite getting a lot of ice time and taking plenty of shots. Their power play is just average, converting about 20.90% of their chances.

On the flip side, the Florida Panthers are killing it this season, sitting pretty as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Sam Reinhart has been a big reason for their success, scoring goals left and right and sitting tied for 11th in total points (84).

The Panthers are doing alright in the scoring department, ranking 13th in the league for goals scored, and their power play is downright lethal, converting about 25.85% of their opportunities.

Sergei Bobrovsky, is the guy standing tall in the Panthers' net. He's been solid all season with a .914 save percentage and allowing about 2.41 goals per game.

Florida had a bit of a hiccup against the Bruins recently, but overall, the Panthers' defense has been rock solid, leading the league by only allowing 177 goals. Plus, they're pretty good at killing penalties, with a success rate of around 81.78%.

New York Islanders vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-Head

In the 52 games played between the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers, the Panthers have a slight advantage with 27 victories, while the Islanders have won 25 times. Overtime results are evenly matched, with each team securing four wins and three losses. In penalty shootouts, the Panthers have won five times, while the Islanders have won four times. The average goals per match slightly favor the Panthers at 2.7, while the Islanders have an average of 2.5 goals in their encounters.

New York Islanders vs Florida Panthers: Predictions

Following a 4-3 home loss to the Boston Bruins on March 26, the Florida Panthers, favored at -197, aim to rebound strongly in their next game.

The New York Islanders, listed as underdogs at +163, seek redemption after a disappointing 4-0 home loss against the New Jersey Devils on March 24.

With an over/under set at 6, the Panthers are anticipated to secure the win based on recent performance.

Islanders vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Result: Panthers to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes