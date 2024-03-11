New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 11th 2024

The 32-20-11 Los Angeles Kings will take on the 29-20-14 New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 11, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS, BSW and MSGSN.

Los Angeles suffered a 4-1 defeat at home against the Dallas Stars in its last game on Saturday, March 9. Meanwhile, New York secured an impressive 6-1 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent matchup on Sunday, March 10.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The LA Kings scored 3.05 goals and conceded 2.63 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.2%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 24 goals and 19 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 21 goals and 36 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 18 goals and 35 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 19-15-6 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 3.11 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.21 GAA, while their power play has a 22.9% success rate.

Brock Nelson leads New York, registering 29 goals and 27 assists, followed by Mathew Barzal's 20 goals and 48 assists. Bo Horvat contributed 26 goals and 32 assists. Ilya Sorokin holds a 22-13-11 record in goal, boasting a 3.01 GAA and a solid .910 SV%.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 120 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Islanders are 54-53-12-1 against the LA Kings.

The LA Kings have a 50.3% win rate in faceoffs, while the Islanders are 51.5%.

The LA Kings boast an 86.0% success rate on penalty kills, while the Islanders are 71.7%.

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has performed admirably as the odds favorite and secured victory in 22 out of 41 games with odds lower than -154. This indicates it has a promising 60.6% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have displayed their underdog prowess with 14 wins in 32 games this season. Despite a 4-5 record in games where odds list them at 129 or longer, New York holds a 43.7% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: LA Kings 4 - 3 Islanders

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Nelson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

