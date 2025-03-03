New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

The New York Islanders are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Monday, March 3, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Islanders (27-25-7) enter the game after a 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators. The Rangers (30-26-4) are coming off a 4-0 shutout victory over Nashville.

Islanders vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

The Islanders are 136-131-19-9 all-time against the Rangers.

The Islanders are 13-12-5 on the road.

The Rangers are averaging 3.03 goals per game.

The Islanders are averaging 2.76 goals per game.

The Rangers are allowing 3.05 goals per game.

The Islanders are allowing 2.96 goals per game.

The Rangers are 15-13-2 at home.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Preview

The Islanders are coming off a 7-4 triumph over Nashville, which was their second-straight win as they beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 after a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. New York will be led by Bo Horvat, who has 42 points. Anders Lee has 42 points, Brock Nelson has 41 points and Kyle Palmieri has 40.

The Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin, who's 22-18-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-5-2 with a 3.50 GAA and a .895 SV%.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-0 win over Nashville and are battling for a playoff spot. The Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin, who's 20-21-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he's 7-8-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .901 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 61 points. Mika Zibanejad has 44 points, Vincent Trochek has 38 points and Alexis Lafreniere has 33.

Islanders vs. Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Islanders are a -105 underdog, while the Rangers are a -115 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Islanders and Rangers are both battling for a playoff berth, and this is a good spot for the home team to get the win. Shesterkin has been solid as of late, while the Rangers offense has been doing much better.

Look for the Rangers to be able to score on Sorokin as they get another win in their push for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Islanders 2.

Islanders vs. Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)

