New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 1, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-10) are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They host the 10th-placed New York Islanders (31-27-15) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBC Sports, and MSG Sportsnet.

Philadelphia lost 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in its last home game on Saturday, March 30. Meanwhile, New York lost its road game on the same day, 4-1, to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.95 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.30 GAA, while their power play has a 20.2% success rate.

Bo Horvat is their top scorer with 29 goals and 34 assists for 63 points, followed by Brock Nelson, who has contributed 29 goals and 31 assists for 60 points. Mathew Barzal has contributed 23 goals and 51 assists for 74 points.

Ilya Sorokin is 22-19-11 in goal, with a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.87 per game while allowing 3.09 per game. Their power-play success rate is 13.0%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 31 goals and 33 assists, while Owen Tippett has 27 goals and 22 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a 21-16-7 record, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 291 times.

The Islanders are 120-135-26-10 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.2% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Islanders are at 71.7%, while the Flyers are at 83.5%.

New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and predictions

This season, Philadelphia has gone 12-9 as the betting favorite, and won nine of 17 games at odds less than -118, giving it a 54.1% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Islanders have been listed as the underdogs in 38 games this season and have upset their opponents 16 times. However, New York has gone 15-19 when odds list it at -102 or longer, giving the team a 50.5% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Flyers 4-3 Islanders

New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Flyers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Travis Konecny to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes.

