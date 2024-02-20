New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-21-7. they are set to welcome the New York Islanders, who are 22-18-14 and 10th place in the Eastern Conference at PPG Paints Arena on Feb 20, Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN, SN1, SNE, SNO, TVAS, and SN-PIT.

Pittsburgh's most recent matchup ended in a 2-1 defeat at home against the LA Kings on Feb 18, while the New York Islanders suffered a 6-5 OT loss to the New York Rangers in their last game on the same date.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.94 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.32 GAA, and their power play has a 23.8% success rate.

Mathew Barzal takes the lead for New York, registering 16 goals, 41 assists and 164 shots on goal, with contributions from Noah Dobson's 51 assists and Bo Horvat's 22 goals and 26 assists.

Moreover, Ilya Sorokin holds a record of 16-12-11 in goal, boasting a 3.12 GAA and a solid .910 SV%

Meanwhile, the Penguins maintain a scoring rate of 2.87 goals per game, and concede an average of 2.63. Their power play operates at a 13.7% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 31 goals and 24 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 14-17-4 record this year, boasting a 2.50 GAA and a .914 SV%.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 307 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Islanders have an overall record of 139-139-22-7 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.1% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.8%.

On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 70.7% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.8%.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

This season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have played 32 games as the favorites, winning 14 of them. When facing odds lower than -138 in 19 games, the Penguins have secured victory in 10 instances, giving them a calculated 58.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have been labeled the underdog in 27 games this season, yet they've managed to upset their opponents in 10 of those matchups. Specifically, when facing odds of +116 or longer, the Islanders have a record of 7-10, with a win probability of 46.3%.

Prediction: Penguins 4 - 2 Islanders.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Evgeni Malkin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders 0 votes