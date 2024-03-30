New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 30th 2024

With a record of 40-25-7, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Islanders, 31-26-15, in a conference showdown.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The New York Islanders have struggled to score on offense this season, averaging 2.97 goals per game. Except for Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson, the rest of the team has not been able to score much.

The team has been leaky on defense, allowing 3.29 goals per game. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have been okay, but the defense has given opponents too many chances to shoot.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov has a save percentage of .911 and allowed 2.82 goals per game. As an MVP, he has kept the Islanders in the game.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have dominated on offense, with a GF of 3.47. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are leading the charge, but everyone else is chipping in too.

Victor Hedman has been promising on defense, but the team has been shaky, with a GAA of 3.28. Lightning goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't had the best season, struggling with a lower save percentage and some consistency issues.

Islanders vs Lightning: Head-to-head

In over 60 games played between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Lightning have secured 34 victories, while the Islanders have won 26 times. Overtime results slightly favor the Lightning, with five wins to the Islanders' two. The Lightning have three victories in penalty shootouts, while the Islanders have one. The average goals per match slightly favor the Lightning at 3.2, while the Islanders have an average of 2.7 goals in their encounters.

New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Predictions

Following a solid 3-1 home victory against the Boston Bruins on March 27, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored at -160 in their upcoming game.

Conversely, the New York Islanders, listed as underdogs at +134, secured a 3-2 road win over the Florida Panthers on March 28. With an over/under set at 6, they are anticipated to continue their winning streak.

Islanders vs Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Lightning to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes