New York Rangers lineup tonight: Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | April 17, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will close out the regular season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After missing out on a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs, the team will be looking to end the season on a high note after a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday dropped them to just 2-3 over their last five.
While New York is heading into tonight's game fresh off a win over the Panthers, Tampa Bay is riding a two-game win streak into tonight's contest.
With the team set to collide with the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a strong end to the season, the team certainly has momentum on its side heading into tonight's contest.
New York Rangers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Gabriel Perreault - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Brennan Othmann
- Will Cuylle - Juuso Parssinen - Alexis Lafrenière
- Chris Kreider - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe
Defense
- Matthew Robertson - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
- Carson Soucy - Zac Jones
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
Powerplay
- Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
- Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Gabriel Perreault, Zac Jones, Alexis Lafrenière
Penalty Kill
- Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox
- Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson, Will Borgen
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Rangers and the Lightning ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Heading into tonight's game between the Rangers and the Lightning, New York is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On DraftKings, New York is sitting as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is sitting as a +110 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, New York is sitting as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $120 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, any bet on Tampa Bay would double with a win.
While after tonight's game the Rangers will shift their focus to the offseason and the impending NHL Draft, the Lightning will shift gears and begin preparations for a first-round meeting with the reigning Stanley Cup Champs.
So far, the NHL has yet to announce when Game 1 of the Tampa Bay-Florida series will take place.
