  • New York Rangers lineup tonight: Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | April 17, 2025

New York Rangers lineup tonight: Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | April 17, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 17, 2025 16:28 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the New York Rangers projected lines for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the New York Rangers will close out the regular season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After missing out on a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs, the team will be looking to end the season on a high note after a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday dropped them to just 2-3 over their last five.

While New York is heading into tonight's game fresh off a win over the Panthers, Tampa Bay is riding a two-game win streak into tonight's contest.

With the team set to collide with the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a strong end to the season, the team certainly has momentum on its side heading into tonight's contest.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Gabriel Perreault - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad
  2. Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Brennan Othmann
  3. Will Cuylle - Juuso Parssinen - Alexis Lafrenière
  4. Chris Kreider - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

Defense

  1. Matthew Robertson - Adam Fox
  2. K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen
  3. Carson Soucy - Zac Jones

Goalies

  1. Igor Shesterkin
  2. Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

  1. Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin
  2. Chris Kreider, Jonny Brodzinski, Gabriel Perreault, Zac Jones, Alexis Lafrenière
Penalty Kill

  1. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox
  2. Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson, Will Borgen

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Rangers and the Lightning ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Heading into tonight's game between the Rangers and the Lightning, New York is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, New York is sitting as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is sitting as a +110 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, New York is sitting as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $120 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, any bet on Tampa Bay would double with a win.

While after tonight's game the Rangers will shift their focus to the offseason and the impending NHL Draft, the Lightning will shift gears and begin preparations for a first-round meeting with the reigning Stanley Cup Champs.

So far, the NHL has yet to announce when Game 1 of the Tampa Bay-Florida series will take place.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

