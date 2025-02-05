New York Rangers lineup tonight: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Boston Bruins | Feb. 5, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to make it two in a row when they face off with the Boston Bruins at home. After dropping a 6-3 road game to Boston last Saturday, which put them on a three-game losing streak, the Rangers were able to bounce back with a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Tonight, the team will look to keep the momentum rolling when they face off with Boston in a highly-anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, in the case of the Bruins, after Saturday's win over New York, the team picked up a 3-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Wild, putting them on a two-game win streak ahead of tonight's clash.

Currently, New York is sitting in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the seventh-place Pittsburgh Penguins, and three points behind the fifth-place New York Islanders.

With the Eastern Conference Wild Card race heating up, the team will have to make up a six-point deficit if it wants to work its way into Wild Card contention.

New York Rangers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad Reilly Smith - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière Chris Kreider - Jonny Brodzinski - Will Cuylle Jimmy Vesey - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for tonight's Rangers vs Bruins game, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Bruins and the Rangers, bettors seem to think that the Rangers will avenge their recent loss to Boston.

On FanDuel, New York is a -210 favorite, while Boston is a +172 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, New York is a -205 favorite, while Boston is a +170 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $205 bet on New York as the underdog to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Boston as the underdog could win $170.

Following tonight's game, New York will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, before heading to Columbus for a game with the Blue Jackets the following night. The team will then have two weeks off for the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament before returning to action on Feb. 22 with a road game against the Buffalo Sabres.

